Relatives reportedly took bride from Telangana home after marrying Pranay
India
In Ellapur, Telangana, a young woman was reportedly taken from her husband's home by her own relatives, just two days after she married Pranay in an intercaste wedding that her family didn't support.
The couple had already told police about their situation, and she'd made it clear she wanted to stay with her husband.
Police probe alleged relatives' forcible removal
On July 8, four cars showed up at Pranay's house and the woman's relatives allegedly forced her away, even pushing aside Pranay's mother and threatening those present.
Pranay's family says police haven't acted quickly enough, but officers are now investigating whether the woman was taken against her will.
The intercaste marriage is believed to be at the heart of the family conflict.