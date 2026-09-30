Relentless Nepal rain breaches multiple Gandak embankments, floods Bagaha town
India
Relentless rain in Nepal has caused the Gandak River to breach at least three embankments in Bihar's West Champaran, flooding Bagaha town and nearby fields.
Locals are scrambling for safety as other rivers like the Kosi River and Bagmati River also threaten to overflow, putting more areas at risk.
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary directs relief
Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is conducting aerial surveys of the affected areas and giving instructions to the top district official for speedy relief and rescue measures.
The district has set up 23 community kitchens and relief camps, while people take shelter on higher ground with tarps handed out for cover.
More rain is expected soon, so everyone's staying alert.