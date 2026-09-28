Relentless rain kills 8, damages about 330 houses in Hardoi
India
Relentless rain in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, since September 25 has left eight people dead and damaged about 330 houses.
Most of the deaths happened when buildings collapsed, while two people sadly died amid the heavy rain.
Additional District Magistrate Dipali Bhargava said administration and police teams have been carrying out relief and rescue operations as the community tries to recover.
Hardoi: Makrand and Aarti Singh dead
Among those lost are Makrand, 45, and Aarti Singh, 50. Nearly 30 animals have also died due to the bad weather.
The district is clearing waterlogged areas, restoring power supply at electricity substations affected by waterlogging, and running relief camps in Shahabad, Sandila, and Sawayajpur to offer food and shelter.