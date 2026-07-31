Reliance Foundation launches Assam flood relief drive restoring drinking water
India
Reliance Foundation has launched a big relief drive in Assam after severe floods hit the state, especially Sivasagar and Charaideo.
With more than 700,000 people affected and nearly 900 villages underwater, the foundation is focusing on restoring clean drinking water by fixing damaged supply systems and handing out water filter kits.
Reliance Foundation provides kits for 10,000
The relief effort covers more than just water: Reliance Foundation teams are cleaning up hospitals, providing food and shelter kits for about 10,000 people, and distributing sanitation supplies.
Plus, their Vantara program is helping local farmers by sending vets to treat thousands of livestock.
Locals say they appreciate this all-around support during a tough time.