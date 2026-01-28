Remembering the 1997 helicopter crash that killed Union Minister Somu
Ajit Pawar's recent plane crash on January 28, 2026, brought back memories of a similar tragedy nearly three decades ago.
On November 14, 1997, a Cheetah helicopter crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh due to poor visibility, claiming the lives of Union Minister N.V.N. Somu, Major General Ramesh Chandra Nagpal, and pilots Major P.K. Agarwal and Major P.C. Sharma.
Who was N.V.N. Somu?
Somu was a respected DMK MP from Chennai North and led his party's legal wing for years. He traveled to remote areas to connect with troops as Minister of State for Defence.
Remembered as dedicated and approachable, he is survived by his wife Uma Devi, son Thirumaran (a doctor), and daughter Kanimozhi (now a Rajya Sabha MP).
His funeral in Chennai drew thousands—including top leaders—who paid their respects with a 21-gun salute despite the rain.