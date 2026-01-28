Remembering the 1997 helicopter crash that killed Union Minister Somu

Who was N.V.N. Somu?

Somu was a respected DMK MP from Chennai North and led his party's legal wing for years. He traveled to remote areas to connect with troops as Minister of State for Defence.

Remembered as dedicated and approachable, he is survived by his wife Uma Devi, son Thirumaran (a doctor), and daughter Kanimozhi (now a Rajya Sabha MP).

His funeral in Chennai drew thousands—including top leaders—who paid their respects with a 21-gun salute despite the rain.