Remnants of Cyclone Murasu bring rain to southern India Thursday

The IMD says isolated heavy rainfall could hit parts of Tamil Nadu, while coastal Andhra Pradesh could see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Central and eastern regions such as Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall, while Odisha may see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds on November 5.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR will stay mostly clear but can expect some morning mist or shallow fog, and with Diwali coming up, air quality could be a concern since there is no big weather change on the horizon.