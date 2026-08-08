Renu Dhariyal now holds Guinness World Record with 271.5cm hair
India
Renu Dhariyal from India now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest hair on a living woman: her hair measures an incredible 271.5cm (eight feet 10-inch), beating the previous record by over 14cm.
The announcement made waves after Guinness World Records published a report.
Renu Dhariyal shares hair care tips
Renu started growing her hair in 2015, inspired by Indian traditions that celebrate long hair as a symbol of beauty and culture.
She keeps her nearly nine-foot locks healthy with homemade oils and shampoos, preferring natural methods.
Besides her record, Renu shares tips on her YouTube channel and hopes her achievement encourages others to embrace their natural beauty and cultural roots.