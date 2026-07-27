How to replace a lost voter ID card in India
What's the story
Losing your voter ID card can be a hassle, but replacing it doesn't have to be. With the right information and steps, you can get a new card without much trouble. Here's a straightforward guide to help you navigate the process of replacing your lost Indian voter ID card. Whether it's online or offline, we have got you covered with all the details.
Tip 1
Online application process
The online process is the most convenient way to replace your lost voter ID card.
Visit the National Voters's Service Portal and fill out Form Eight for a duplicate card.
You will need to upload documents such as an identity proof and address proof.
Once submitted, you will get an acknowledgment number to track the status of your application.
Tip 2
Offline application procedure
If you prefer offline methods, visit your local electoral office with a filled Form Eight.
Carry necessary documents like Aadhaar or passport for verification purposes.
The officials will process your request and issue an acknowledgment slip with details about when to collect your new voter ID card.
Tip 3
Required documents for replacement
To replace a lost voter ID card, certain documents are mandatory.
These include a government-issued photo ID, proof of residence, and a passport-sized photograph.
These documents are essential for verifying your identity and address details accurately.
It's advisable to have these documents ready before starting either the online or offline application process.
This preparation helps in avoiding delays and ensures a smooth replacement procedure.
Tip 4
Tracking application status online
After submitting your application for a new voter ID card, you can easily track its status online using the acknowledgment number provided at the time of submission.
Simply log into the National Voter Service Portal and enter this number in the designated section.
This allows you to stay updated on any progress or additional requirements related to your application, ensuring transparency throughout the process.