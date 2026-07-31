Report: 246 Delhi Police injured in cockroach janta party protests
India
A recent report says 246 Delhi Police personnel were hurt during violent protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party.
Injuries ranged from scalp cuts and broken teeth to chest trauma, with even top officials like Special CP Atul Katiyar and DCP Manoj Kumar Meena getting caught in the chaos while trying to keep things under control.
Officers treated at RML and Safdarjung
The clashes got intense around high-security spots like Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place, leading to some serious injuries.
Personnel like Constable Siya Ram and Head Constable Babulal had deep head wounds, while others (like Joint CP Nupur Prasad and Additional CP Monika Bhardwaj) were among the injured.
Hospitals such as RML and Safdarjung were busy treating these cases after violence between police and protesters.