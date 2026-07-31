Report: 246 Delhi Police injured in cockroach janta party protests

The clashes got intense around high-security spots like Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place, leading to some serious injuries.

Personnel like Constable Siya Ram and Head Constable Babulal had deep head wounds, while others (like Joint CP Nupur Prasad and Additional CP Monika Bhardwaj) were among the injured.

Hospitals such as RML and Safdarjung were busy treating these cases after violence between police and protesters.