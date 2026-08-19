Report finds 47% of Maharashtra private homeopathy colleges politically linked
A new report reveals that 47% of private homeopathy colleges in Maharashtra are established by trusts or societies that have political connections cutting across party lines, meaning 34 out of 72 colleges are linked to political connections cutting across party lines.
These politically backed colleges control about 3,000 seats, which is nearly half the state's total for the 2026-27 academic year.
Homeopathy colleges grow, seats remain limited
Even though the number of homeopathy colleges jumped from 59 to 74 since 2021, seat growth has barely kept up due to regulatory crackdowns on issues like fake faculty and poor infrastructure.
With MBBS seats so limited (and more than 2.2 million students competing each year), many students turn to homeopathy as a backup, making these colleges both popular and profitable, especially when some use their influence to push for lower NEET cutoffs.