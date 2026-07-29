Report finds 90% New Delhi private schools near toxic sites
A new report, "Schools in the Shadow of Toxic Sites," found that almost all private schools in New Delhi (more than 90%) are located within five kilometers of places with dangerous pollution from things like lead, mercury, and cadmium.
For context, one in 10 schools across low- and middle-income countries are this close to toxic hotspots.
This puts a lot of kids at risk for serious health problems, including learning issues and organ damage.
India's informal battery recycling spreads toxins
A big part of the problem is unsafe recycling of lead-acid batteries.
In India, about 90% of battery waste gets handled by informal recyclers who melt down batteries in backyard furnaces, spreading toxins into the air and soil.
Globally, these practices are linked to a third of all lead poisoning cases and have huge health costs, especially for kids growing up near these sites.
The report's author, Lee Crawfurd, calls for stronger rules to keep school environments safe from pollution.