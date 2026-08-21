Report finds nearly 33% of Delhi PM2.5 originates in Pakistan
A new report reveals that nearly 33% of Delhi's dangerous PM2.5 air pollution actually blows in from Pakistan, while local sources make up 28% of the National Capital Region's air pollution, driven primarily by residential activities, such as biomass burning for cooking, followed by industry, agriculture and transport.
The report highlights how pollution isn't just a local problem: what happens across the border affects the air in India's capital.
Punjab PM2.5 40% Pakistan 52% residential
Punjab faces even worse cross-border pollution, with 40% of its PM2.5 coming from Pakistan and the residential sector accounting for about 52% of local PM2.5 pollution.
The state's annual average PM2.5 concentration is 77.8 mg/m3.
The report suggests India needs better data tracking (think satellites) and teamwork between states to tackle smog together, because clean air really doesn't care about borders.