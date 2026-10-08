Report finds old pipelines caused Indore contamination that killed 22
A recent report has revealed that the tragic water contamination in Indore last December, which took 22 lives, was caused by old, faulty pipelines that hadn't met safety standards for years.
The findings were submitted to the Madhya Pradesh High Court this August and point to long-standing issues with the city's water infrastructure.
Indore IMC negligence prompts Jal Suraksha
At least eight officers of the Indore Municipal Corporation were found negligent for ignoring complaints and for delays in the tender process, leading to sewage mixing with drinking water.
After this disaster, the state launched the Jal Suraksha campaign in February 2026, rolling out stricter checks at treatment plants and even using a GPS-fitted robot to spot leaks, hoping to make sure something like this never happens again.