Report says Bihar alcohol ban failed on violence, cost revenue
India
A new report is stirring up debate over Bihar's alcohol ban, claiming it hasn't really reduced violence against women and has cost the state about 14% of its revenue.
But others point out that these numbers might miss the bigger picture, like improvements in public health and safety.
Bihar research suggests 21L+ violence prevented
Research suggests the ban helped prevent more than 21 lakh cases of violence and prevented 18 lakh cases of overweight/obesity among men.
Still, some experts think more reports of violence might just mean people feel safer coming forward now.
There's also talk about trying controlled alcohol access instead, to balance health benefits with practical challenges.