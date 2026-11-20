Reportedly drunk men arrested after beating 10-foot python in Chandrapur
In Chandrapur, Maharashtra, two men were caught on video beating and dragging a 10-foot python in Sharda Chowk in the city's Babupeth area while reportedly drunk.
Local residents alerted the Habitat Conservation Society, and both men were arrested.
The forest department registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act.
Python died despite wildlife treatment
The python sadly died despite being taken to a wildlife treatment center.