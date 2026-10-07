Reportedly drunk woman climbs onto dashboard of Chennai MTC bus

Passengers tried to calm her down, but she wouldn't buy a ticket and things only got messier.

The situation escalated when she smacked a male passenger who tried to speak to her, leading others to restrain her.

It all ended with a hair-pulling fight with another woman before the bus driver and conductor stopped the vehicle, removed the woman from the bus, and informed the Kumaran Nagar police about what had happened.

Now, authorities are looking into what happened as videos of the chaos make the rounds online.