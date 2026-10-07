Reportedly drunk woman climbs onto dashboard of Chennai MTC bus
A young woman, reportedly drunk, caused quite a stir on a Chennai MTC bus to Kilambakkam.
She climbed onto the dashboard near the windshield and told everyone she'd rather take a cab than ride the bus.
When asked for help or her contact information, she just shrugged it off.
Kumaran Nagar police probe bus scuffle
Passengers tried to calm her down, but she wouldn't buy a ticket and things only got messier.
The situation escalated when she smacked a male passenger who tried to speak to her, leading others to restrain her.
It all ended with a hair-pulling fight with another woman before the bus driver and conductor stopped the vehicle, removed the woman from the bus, and informed the Kumaran Nagar police about what had happened.
Now, authorities are looking into what happened as videos of the chaos make the rounds online.