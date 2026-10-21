Reports allege TDP attacked K. Narayana Swamy's car in Chittoor
Former Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy's car was attacked near the Zilla Parishad office in Chittoor on Wednesday, while he was supporting YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates for local elections.
Reports say rival Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members ambushed the delegation and vandalized his vehicle, reflecting just how heated things are getting between the two parties.
Alleged YSRCP arson in Annamayya
Police acted fast to keep Swamy safe and calm things down after the attack.
Similar clashes have popped up elsewhere too, like in Annamayya district, where YSRCP supporters allegedly set a TDP member's car on fire during nominations.
Former Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy criticized authorities, accusing them of acting hand-in-glove with the attackers.
All this points to rising rivalry as elections approach.