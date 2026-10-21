Reports allege TDP attacked K. Narayana Swamy's car in Chittoor

Police acted fast to keep Swamy safe and calm things down after the attack.

Similar clashes have popped up elsewhere too, like in Annamayya district, where YSRCP supporters allegedly set a TDP member's car on fire during nominations.

Former Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy criticized authorities, accusing them of acting hand-in-glove with the attackers.

All this points to rising rivalry as elections approach.