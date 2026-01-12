Republic Day 2026: Book your parade tickets online now

How to grab your tickets (online & offline)

Booking is super simple: head to www.aamantran.mod.gov.in between January 5-14, sign up with your mobile number, choose the event and number of tickets, upload any standard photo ID (Aadhaar, Voter ID, etc.), pay (₹20-100), and download your e-ticket.

Prefer buying in person? You can also snag tickets at six key spots in Delhi like Sena Bhawan or Rajiv Chowk Metro during the same dates.