Republic Day 2026: Book your parade tickets online now
India's 77th Republic Day is coming up on January 26, and Kartavya Path will be buzzing with state floats, a flypast, and all the patriotic vibes.
This year's theme celebrates 150 years of "Vande Mataram" and highlights "Atmanirbhar Bharat."
Special guests include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.
Tickets are up for grabs online until January 14—don't miss out!
How to grab your tickets (online & offline)
Booking is super simple: head to www.aamantran.mod.gov.in between January 5-14, sign up with your mobile number, choose the event and number of tickets, upload any standard photo ID (Aadhaar, Voter ID, etc.), pay (₹20-100), and download your e-ticket.
Prefer buying in person? You can also snag tickets at six key spots in Delhi like Sena Bhawan or Rajiv Chowk Metro during the same dates.
Bonus: Free rehearsal passes
Want a sneak peek before the big day?
Free passes for the parade rehearsal on January 23 will be available through Aamantran on January 15-16.
Perfect if you want the experience without the crowds!