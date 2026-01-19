Republic Day 2026: Delhi steps up security for big day
India's 77th Republic Day is coming up on January 26, and Delhi is going all out to keep things safe.
To protect the celebrations, flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport will be paused daily from January 21-26 between 10:20am and 12:45pm so expect some travel changes if you're flying.
How locals are pitching in
Delhi Police are cracking down on chemical shops and industrial stores to prevent any risky materials from getting out.
People living in the city are being asked to help by installing CCTV cameras, double-checking tenants or guests, and staying alert—basically, everyone's teaming up to make sure Republic Day goes smoothly for all.