Republic Day 2026: Ditching VIP rows for river names and more

Why this year feels special

The parade is commemorating the sesquicentenary (150th anniversary) of "Vande Mataram," which fell in 2025 (composed in 1875), with art inspired by the iconic song setting the vibe.

Tickets are affordable (₹20-100) and available online.

Accessibility is a focus too—ramps for wheelchair users and help from NCC cadets are in place.

Plus, young volunteers will join post-event cleanups.