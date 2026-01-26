Republic Day 2026: Ditching VIP rows for river names and more
This year's Republic Day Parade on January 26 is shaking things up—no more "VVIP" enclosures.
Instead, all seating areas along Kartavya Path will be named after 23 Indian rivers like Ganga, Brahmaputra, and Chenab.
The goal? Make the event feel open and welcoming to everyone.
Why this year feels special
The parade is commemorating the sesquicentenary (150th anniversary) of "Vande Mataram," which fell in 2025 (composed in 1875), with art inspired by the iconic song setting the vibe.
Tickets are affordable (₹20-100) and available online.
Accessibility is a focus too—ramps for wheelchair users and help from NCC cadets are in place.
Plus, young volunteers will join post-event cleanups.
Music takes center stage at Beating Retreat
On January 29, the Beating Retreat ceremony will spotlight India's musical side—enclosures here get names like bansuri, sitar, and tabla as a nod to the country's rich cultural heritage.