Republic Day 2026: India's big parade in a nutshell
India marked its 77th Republic Day with a colorful parade at Kartavya Path.
President Droupadi Murmu led the event, joined by top European leaders as special guests.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked things off by honoring fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.
The Army rolled out new tech like T-90 Bhishma tanks and the Suryastra rocket launcher, while the Air Force put on a show with Rafales and Su-30 MKIs flying overhead.
Why the 2026 parade stood out
The 2026 parade wasn't just about military power—it was also packed with energy and art.
About 2,500 artists performed to celebrate "150 years of Vande Mataram," and helicopters showered flower petals over the crowd.
The debut of new commando units and high-profile international guests highlighted India's focus on modernization, unity, and global friendships—all while celebrating the adoption of its Constitution back in 1950.