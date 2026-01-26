Republic Day 2026: India's big parade in a nutshell

Why the 2026 parade stood out

The 2026 parade wasn't just about military power—it was also packed with energy and art.

About 2,500 artists performed to celebrate "150 years of Vande Mataram," and helicopters showered flower petals over the crowd.

The debut of new commando units and high-profile international guests highlighted India's focus on modernization, unity, and global friendships—all while celebrating the adoption of its Constitution back in 1950.