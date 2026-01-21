Republic Day 2026: KIA issues advisory for passengers
Heads up if you're flying around Republic Day!
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) expects bigger crowds and tighter security ahead of Republic Day, so they're telling everyone to show up early for check-in and screening.
As KIA puts it, "We are anticipating a surge in passenger volume during the Republic Day long weekend."
Don't forget to double-check your flight details with your airline.
What else you should know
It's not just Bengaluru—IndiGo and SpiceJet want travelers at airports across India to arrive early because of extra security checks.
Chennai Airport is on high alert until January 30.
In Delhi, airspace closures for parade rehearsals mean over 600 flights could be disrupted over the six-day period until January 26.
IndiGo and Air India have already canceled or suspended some Delhi-Bhopal flights, so check before you head out.