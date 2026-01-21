Republic Day 2026: KIA issues advisory for passengers

What else you should know

It's not just Bengaluru—IndiGo and SpiceJet want travelers at airports across India to arrive early because of extra security checks.

Chennai Airport is on high alert until January 30.

In Delhi, airspace closures for parade rehearsals mean over 600 flights could be disrupted over the six-day period until January 26.

IndiGo and Air India have already canceled or suspended some Delhi-Bhopal flights, so check before you head out.