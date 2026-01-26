Republic Day 2026: Next-gen officers lead Army contingents
India's 2026 Republic Day parade in New Delhi put the spotlight on Army officers.
Seven marching groups, led by officers, celebrated both the history and the fresh energy shaping India's defense today.
Troops from high-altitude regions like Sikkim, Ladakh, and Arunachal Pradesh showed off their grit on Kartavya Path.
Legacy regiments and new tech take center stage
The Rajput Regiment—one of the oldest in the Army—marched proudly under Lieutenant Vikas Khatri, their "Rajput - Second to None" chant ringing out.
The Assam Regiment, led by Captain Aryan Deolekar, reminded everyone of its World War II honors.
Meanwhile, Captain Vedant Sethi's Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry brought its "Born in Battle & Baptized by Blood" spirit to the parade.
Advanced gear also made an appearance: Captain Gajendra Goswami's Artillery unit showcased mechanized assets; the Regiment of Artillery is capable of employing systems including BrahMos.
Bhairav Battalion: A modern twist
The 4 BHAIRAV Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment, led by Major Anjum Gorka, marched in the parade.
Raised at the Sikh Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Fatehgarh, it connects traditional infantry with special forces roles and signals how India is blending heritage with forward-thinking defense moves.