Republic Day 2026: Next-gen officers lead Army contingents

Legacy regiments and new tech take center stage

The Rajput Regiment—one of the oldest in the Army—marched proudly under Lieutenant Vikas Khatri, their "Rajput - Second to None" chant ringing out.

The Assam Regiment, led by Captain Aryan Deolekar, reminded everyone of its World War II honors.

Meanwhile, Captain Vedant Sethi's Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry brought its "Born in Battle & Baptized by Blood" spirit to the parade.

Advanced gear also made an appearance: Captain Gajendra Goswami's Artillery unit showcased mechanized assets; the Regiment of Artillery is capable of employing systems including BrahMos.