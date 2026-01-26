Republic Day 2026: Parade enclosures named after Indian rivers
This year's Republic Day parade on January 26 at Kartavya Path is doing something special—every viewing enclosure is named after one of 23 major Indian rivers, like Ganga, Brahmaputra, and Godavari.
It's a nod to India's rich culture and natural heritage.
How to get tickets and what to know before you go
You can grab tickets from January 5-14 online at aamantran.mod.gov.in or in person at Sena Bhawan and Jantar Mantar.
General entry is just ₹20; reserved seats are ₹100. Bring your Aadhaar or passport photo ID for entry.
Gates open early (6:30-7:00am) and close by 9:00am so don't be late—the parade starts at 10:30am.
For easy access, use Central Secretariat Metro for northern enclosures or Udyog Bhawan for southern ones.
Who's attending and how they're keeping it safe
The Periyar enclosure will host over 160 "water warriors"—people who work to protect India's rivers—from states like Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
Security will be tight with about 30,000 police officers on duty and facial recognition cameras watching over the celebrations.