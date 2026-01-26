Republic Day 2026: Parade enclosures named after Indian rivers

How to get tickets and what to know before you go

You can grab tickets from January 5-14 online at aamantran.mod.gov.in or in person at Sena Bhawan and Jantar Mantar.

General entry is just ₹20; reserved seats are ₹100. Bring your Aadhaar or passport photo ID for entry.

Gates open early (6:30-7:00am) and close by 9:00am so don't be late—the parade starts at 10:30am.

For easy access, use Central Secretariat Metro for northern enclosures or Udyog Bhawan for southern ones.