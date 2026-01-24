Republic Day 2026: What's happening and how to catch it

This year's parade spotlights two themes: 150 years of "Vande Mataram" and Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). Expect to see Tejendra Kumar Mitra's vintage paintings as part of the backdrop, plus 30 colorful floats from across India. There'll also be a military display—think Bhairav Battalions, BrahMos missiles, drones, and a flypast with 20 aircraft.

How to join in (even from your couch)

You can watch everything live on Doordarshan, YouTube, or news channels.

If you want to go in person, tickets are ₹20-₹100 (bring an ID) via the Aamantran website or counters; gates open at 7am.

Special guests this year include the President of the European Council Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.