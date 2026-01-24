Republic Day 2026: Why is it called the 77th?
India is gearing up for its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026.
Even though 76 years will have passed since the Constitution kicked in, the first celebration counts as year one—so this is officially number 77.
That's just how anniversaries are counted.
What's happening this year?
The big parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi will feature 30 creative tableaux and a special theme celebrating 150 years of "Vande Mataram."
Expect vibrant cultural performances and a strong presence from the armed forces.
This time, European Union leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen will be honored as chief guests.
The celebrations wrap up with the traditional Beating Retreat on January 29.