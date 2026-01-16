Republic Day Parade 2026: Honoring 'Operation Sindoor'

Why it matters

The parade will feature a dramatic "Sindoor Formation" flypast with Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, and MiG-29 jets as a nod to the operation's success.

The new Bhairav Battalion—250 elite commandos formed after the mission—will make its debut too.

In a move to ditch VIP culture, seating areas are now named after Indian rivers and musical instruments.

As Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh noted, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi commented on the battalion's formation.

This year's parade is as much about unity and inclusion as it is about military strength.