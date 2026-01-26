Republic Day Parade 2026: India goes big with new tech and tradition India Jan 26, 2026

India's 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path was a vibrant mix of military power and cultural pride.

This year, the spotlight was on the Indian Army's phased battle array, showcased for the first time at Kartavya Path—think real battlefield formation with equipment such as the Suryastra rocket launcher (300km range), BrahMos, Akash missiles, and T-90 Bhishma tanks.

New units like the Bhairav light commando battalion and Shaktiban Regiment also made their debut, marking a cultural milestone related to "Vande Mataram."