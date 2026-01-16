Republic Day Parade 2026: Vande Mataram turns 150!

Instead of VIP names, parade enclosures will be named after Indian rivers—pretty cool twist! Military and CAPF bands are taking the music nationwide, performing in 120 cities all week. Plus, there's a mid-parade flypast for some extra wow.

Want to join in?

Snag your tickets on the Aamantran app—no more waiting in lines.

The celebrations also include MyGov contests for singing and essays themed around Vande Mataram, and a painting contest themed Samriddhi Ka Mantra - Atmanirbhar Bharat.

And don't miss out on folk dances by 5,000 artists at Kartavya Path—bringing India's heritage and unity together in one epic show!