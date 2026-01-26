Republic Day parade debuts Suryastra, Shaktiban, battle formations

India's Republic Day festivities will commence at 9:30am, with the 77th Republic Day Parade to be held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The event will showcase around 6,000 defense personnel and new Army platforms, including the Universal Rocket Launcher System URLS "Suryastra" and the Shaktiban Regiment. The parade will also feature an animal contingent led by Captain Harshita Raghav of the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC).

Parade details New parade format and key guests The parade will be commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar and will last about 90 minutes. It will be attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa as chief guests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the proceedings by paying homage at the National War Memorial.

Parade highlights New combat systems and animal contingent debut The parade will also see the debut of new combat systems like the Universal Rocket Launcher System "Suryastra" and the Shaktiban Regiment, while systems such as BrahMos, Akash missile system, MRSAM system, ATAGS, and Dhanush artillery gun are being showcased again. For the first time in history, members of the mounted 61 Cavalry will appear in battle gear instead of their traditional ceremonial uniform. An animal contingent will feature Zanskar ponies, Bactrian camels, raptors (kites), and Army dogs.

Aerial display Flypast and cultural performances The flypast will include 29 aircraft, such as Rafale and Su-30 jets, the P-8I reconnaissance aircraft, and transport aircraft C-130 and C-295. Helicopter formations will feature Apache, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and Mi-17. The parade will also feature 18 marching contingents and 13 bands. It will showcase India's military prowess and cultural heritage through a "Vividata Mein Ekta - Unity in Diversity" theme.

