Republic Day parade debuts Suryastra, Shaktiban, battle formations
What's the story
India's Republic Day festivities will commence at 9:30am, with the 77th Republic Day Parade to be held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The event will showcase around 6,000 defense personnel and new Army platforms, including the Universal Rocket Launcher System URLS "Suryastra" and the Shaktiban Regiment. The parade will also feature an animal contingent led by Captain Harshita Raghav of the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC).
Parade details
New parade format and key guests
The parade will be commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar and will last about 90 minutes. It will be attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa as chief guests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the proceedings by paying homage at the National War Memorial.
Parade highlights
New combat systems and animal contingent debut
The parade will also see the debut of new combat systems like the Universal Rocket Launcher System "Suryastra" and the Shaktiban Regiment, while systems such as BrahMos, Akash missile system, MRSAM system, ATAGS, and Dhanush artillery gun are being showcased again. For the first time in history, members of the mounted 61 Cavalry will appear in battle gear instead of their traditional ceremonial uniform. An animal contingent will feature Zanskar ponies, Bactrian camels, raptors (kites), and Army dogs.
Aerial display
Flypast and cultural performances
The flypast will include 29 aircraft, such as Rafale and Su-30 jets, the P-8I reconnaissance aircraft, and transport aircraft C-130 and C-295. Helicopter formations will feature Apache, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and Mi-17. The parade will also feature 18 marching contingents and 13 bands. It will showcase India's military prowess and cultural heritage through a "Vividata Mein Ekta - Unity in Diversity" theme.
Security arrangements
Security measures and international participation
The national capital has been put on high alert with increased security checks across Delhi-NCR. The EU contingent will include four flag bearers carrying various EU flags. After the parade, gallantry award winners will be honored, including Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (retired) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, along with Ashoka Chakra awardees Major General C A Pithawalia (retired) and Colonel D Sreeram Kumar.