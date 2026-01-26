Republic Day: Power Ministry's tableau celebrates India's clean energy story

Why should you care?

This isn't just about fancy floats—India's making real moves in tech and sustainability.

The tableau showed off smart meters, rooftop solar panels, and electric vehicles, hinting at a future where we're not just using energy but producing it too.

With wind, hydro, and geothermal installations on display, it's clear India is betting big on renewables and grid stability.

For anyone curious about where our energy comes from—and where it's headed—this was a pretty cool sneak peek into what's next.