Republic Day: Union Home Ministry's tableau highlights criminal justice overhaul
Ahead of this year's Republic Day parade, the Home Ministry showcased a vibrant tableau spotlighting India's big criminal justice update.
Three new laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—were introduced in 2024 and are set to replace the old British-era codes.
Why should you care?
This isn't just a legal shuffle—it's about making justice faster, fairer, and more inclusive.
The tableau showed off digital tools for evidence and virtual hearings, mobile forensic vans symbolizing improved forensic reach to every district, and women officers leading high-tech control rooms.
With features like multilingual law books and a focus on Nari Shakti (women power), the message was clear: India wants a modern justice system that works for everyone.