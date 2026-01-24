Republic Day: Union Home Ministry's tableau highlights criminal justice overhaul

Why should you care?

This isn't just a legal shuffle—it's about making justice faster, fairer, and more inclusive.

The tableau showed off digital tools for evidence and virtual hearings, mobile forensic vans symbolizing improved forensic reach to every district, and women officers leading high-tech control rooms.

With features like multilingual law books and a focus on Nari Shakti (women power), the message was clear: India wants a modern justice system that works for everyone.