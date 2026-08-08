Rescue teams search 9 days for 3 fishermen off Kerala

After Gautam Krishna disappeared at Neendakara (where his father and grandfather sadly died), his mother Reshma's protests led to more resources being sent out.

Authorities are also expanding the search for John from Pulluvila at Vizhinjam after his family raised concerns.

The hunt for Shijin near Muthalapozhi picked up again Saturday with extra help from Marine Enforcement.

Transport Minister C. P. John visited Shijin's family, promising stronger efforts and support from local fishers.

Meanwhile, there is growing pressure on the state to strengthen rescue operations for fishermen at sea.