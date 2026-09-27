Researchers document Sistan sand boa in Sikar, India's 1st record
India
Big news for wildlife fans: researchers just found the Sistan sand boa, a nonvenomous snake, in Rajasthan's Sikar district, marking its first official scientific record in India.
Before this, the species was only known from Iran and Pakistan.
The discovery comes from a 2025 field survey, and their findings made it to the Journal of Threatened Taxa in May 2026.
Sistan sand boa needs more research
This snake stands out thanks to its pointy tail and has now been confirmed in Rajasthan's Sikar district.
Interestingly, some were found near people's homes, not just out on sand dunes, so its habitat might be wider than expected.
Scientists say more research is needed to figure out how many are around and how best to protect them.