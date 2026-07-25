Researchers find 1,500-year-old Ladakh DNA mixed North Indian Tibetan ancestry
India
Scientists just uncovered some cool secrets about ancient humans in Ladakh's Old Lady Spider Cave.
By studying DNA from 1,500-year-old remains, they found people here were a unique blend, about one-half North Indian and one-half ancient Tibetan ancestry.
This mixing happened way back, around 2,800 years ago, even before the Tibetan Empire existed.
Debate over 3rd ancestry in Ladakh
The findings also sparked a debate: Could there be a third ancestral group?
Some researchers think there might be links to Bronze Age Inner Asia or even Siberia's Okunevo culture, pointing to hints like rock art in Ladakh.
Either way, this research shows how Ladakh has always been a crossroads for different cultures and migrations.