Researchers rediscover wild Himalayan blueberry Vaccinium piliferum in Arunachal Pradesh
India
A wild Himalayan blueberry species, last reliably recorded in the mid-19th century, has just been spotted again in Arunachal Pradesh's dense forests.
Researchers confirmed Vaccinium piliferum, first recorded in the Mishmi Hills in the 1830s, near Vijoynagar, reviving interest in a plant many thought was gone for good.
Researchers find 16 plants on Noa-Dihing
Researchers used GPS and old records to confirm the find, tracking down just 16 mature plants scattered on steep slopes along Noa-Dihing River tributaries.
With its pale bell-shaped flowers and waxy blue berries, this rare climber highlights both how tough fieldwork can be, and how much biodiversity is still hiding out there.