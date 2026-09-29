Researchers report 1st Sistan sand boa recorded in India

Big news for wildlife fans: researchers have officially found the Sistan sand boa in India, marking its debut outside Iran and Pakistan.

The snake turned up during a 2025 survey in Rajasthan's Sikar district, and Vivek Sharma from Jabalpur and wildlife biologist Dharmendra Khandal of Ranthambhore-based Tiger Watch found three snakes during the survey.

Their discovery was published this May.