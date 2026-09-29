Researchers report 1st Sistan sand boa recorded in India
Big news for wildlife fans: researchers have officially found the Sistan sand boa in India, marking its debut outside Iran and Pakistan.
The snake turned up during a 2025 survey in Rajasthan's Sikar district, and Vivek Sharma from Jabalpur and wildlife biologist Dharmendra Khandal of Ranthambhore-based Tiger Watch found three snakes during the survey.
Their discovery was published this May.
Researchers urge Sistan sand boa studies
The team identified the Sistan sand boa by its unique body shape and tapered tail, different from the red sand boa you might know.
Interestingly, these snakes were found near people's homes, hinting they're more adaptable than expected.
Researchers say more studies are needed to map their range and help protect them, which could boost our understanding of Rajasthan's snake diversity.