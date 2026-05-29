Reserve Bank of India says global shocks could dent growth

RBI flags export, oil, inflation risks

The report points out that rising trade barriers and unpredictable policies abroad could hurt Indian exports.

Plus, because we rely so much on imported oil, spikes in oil prices or shipping disruptions can quickly make everything from transport to groceries more expensive.

With global inflation now expected to hit 4.4% this year (up from earlier estimates), the RBI basically says that we are more exposed to international shocks than we might think.