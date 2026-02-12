Reservoir levels dip to 64% as rainfall drops drastically

IMD reports a significant drop in rainfall

The India Meteorological Department reports rainfall has been 45% below normal since January, hitting over three-fourths of districts.

With no rain expected soon, water levels could dip even more.

Some regions are feeling it worse: central India has just over 75% storage, while the west is at about 75%, and southern states like Telangana and Karnataka are much lower—raising concerns for drinking water and crops if things don't improve.