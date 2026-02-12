Reservoir levels dip to 64% as rainfall drops drastically
India's big reservoirs are down to 64% capacity this week, thanks to a major drop in rainfall across the country.
The Central Water Commission says storage is at 118.14 billion cubic meters—about 25% more than the 10-year average for this time of year.
IMD reports a significant drop in rainfall
The India Meteorological Department reports rainfall has been 45% below normal since January, hitting over three-fourths of districts.
With no rain expected soon, water levels could dip even more.
Some regions are feeling it worse: central India has just over 75% storage, while the west is at about 75%, and southern states like Telangana and Karnataka are much lower—raising concerns for drinking water and crops if things don't improve.
Regional disparities: Central India fares better than the south
It's not all equal: central India is doing best with about 75% reservoir levels, but the south lags behind at just under 57%.
Local shortages could mean tough times ahead for some communities if dry weather sticks around.