Reservoir levels: South struggles, while North and East see mixed results
India
India's big reservoirs are about 57% full right now—better than last year and above average, says the Central Water Commission.
But the southern region is struggling, with storage dipping below 50%.
Southern states need to watch out
Southern states like Telangana (reported at 40% in one figure), Karnataka, and Kerala are seeing their reservoirs run low, which could mean tighter water supplies ahead.
While Tamil Nadu is doing a bit better (above 50%), most of the South needs to watch out—especially with dry weather expected soon.
How are the other regions faring?
Northern and eastern India have mixed results: some states like Himachal Pradesh are low on water (45%), but Punjab and Rajasthan are over 60%.
Central and western regions are sitting pretty comfortably at around 62-67% capacity for now.