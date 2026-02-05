Reservoirs full, but water levels drop in a week
Despite many districts receiving deficient or no rainfall since the beginning of the year, India's main reservoirs are holding about 67% of their total capacity right now—up from last year and well above the decade average.
But the Central Water Commission reported that water levels have dropped over the past week, which could spell trouble if dry weather continues.
Water shortages aren't just numbers
they hit real life.
Lower reservoir levels can mean less water for farming, power generation, and city supplies, especially in drought-prone areas.
The India Meteorological Department says 71% of districts haven't seen much rain since January 1, and with no major showers expected soon, things could get tougher for many communities.