Retired ACP KP Kukreti defends police, deems CJP protest unlawful
India
Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police KP Kukreti has spoken up for the police after the July 20 CJP-led protest in Delhi turned violent.
He explained that once protesters started throwing stones and breaking barricades, it became an "unlawful assembly," and officers had to step in to keep things under control.
KP Kukreti: 128 police personnel injured
Kukreti pointed out that police on the ground have to make fast choices to protect people and property.
He also highlighted that 128 police personnel were injured during the chaos, asking who would be held accountable for the injuries caused to 128 police personnel during the clashes.
Kukreti added that letting protesters enter Parliament could have led to an even worse situation.