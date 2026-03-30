Retired brigadier, out for morning walk, shot dead in Dehradun
What's the story
A retired brigadier, VK Joshi (70), was shot dead in a road rage incident on Rajpur Road in Dehradun on Monday morning. The incident occurred between 6:45am and 7:00am when Joshi was out for his regular morning walk, per TOI. Two groups of men in separate cars were involved in the altercation, which resulted in one vehicle chasing another and firing shots.
Fatal encounter
Police: Joshi hit by stray bullet
Dehradun Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar said, "At the same time, two cars sped along the busy Rajpur Road. The occupants of one vehicle were chasing the other and opened fire during the pursuit." He added that Joshi, who had no connection to this incident, was hit by a stray bullet. The retired officer collapsed on the spot and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
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Investigation is underway
#WATCH | Dehradun | Retired Army Brigadier VK Joshi allegedly shot dead in Rajpur area— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2026
According to officials at the scene, the firing broke out during an argument between people travelling in two vehicles, and a stray bullet hit the Brigadier while he was out for a walk.… pic.twitter.com/AD7R07Mjmt
Ongoing probe
FIR registered, assailants fled, car abandoned
The assailants fled the scene, abandoning their car a short distance away. "During a morning walk, I saw an incident, and on reaching the spot, the people who were with the Brigadier said that he had been shot. It was said that people in 2 vehicles were firing at each other," an eyewitness told ANI. An FIR has been registered. Police have cordon off the area and investigation is underway.