Retired brigadier, out for morning walk, shot dead in Dehradun

Dehradun Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar said, "At the same time, two cars sped along the busy Rajpur Road. The occupants of one vehicle were chasing the other and opened fire during the pursuit." He added that Joshi, who had no connection to this incident, was hit by a stray bullet. The retired officer collapsed on the spot and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

#WATCH | Dehradun | Retired Army Brigadier VK Joshi allegedly shot dead in Rajpur area According to officials at the scene, the firing broke out during an argument between people travelling in two vehicles, and a stray bullet hit the Brigadier while he was out for a walk.… pic.twitter.com/AD7R07Mjmt

Ongoing probe

FIR registered, assailants fled, car abandoned

The assailants fled the scene, abandoning their car a short distance away. "During a morning walk, I saw an incident, and on reaching the spot, the people who were with the Brigadier said that he had been shot. It was said that people in 2 vehicles were firing at each other," an eyewitness told ANI. An FIR has been registered. Police have cordon off the area and investigation is underway.