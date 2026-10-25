Retired army Captain Babu arrested in Vellore for WhatsApp leaks
A retired army captain named Babu, 52, has been arrested in Vellore for allegedly sharing sensitive military information over WhatsApp with an unknown woman.
After 28 years in the Indian Army, Babu served in various divisions and retired last year with the rank of Captain from the Army's equipment division before settling into retired life, when officials discovered he'd been leaking confidential details about army gear for the past year.
Investigators say woman sought military secrets
Investigators say Babu was first contacted by the woman through inappropriate messages, which gradually became requests for secret information.
He reportedly gathered details from different army offices to send to her.
Now, police are trying to track down the woman and check if there's any foreign link.
The case is a reminder of how important it is to keep military data safe, even after retirement.