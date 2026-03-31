Retired army officer killed by stray bullet prompts Uttarakhand action
After a retired army officer was killed by a stray bullet during a shootout on Monday morning following a dispute at a bar the previous night, the Uttarakhand government is stepping up.
An excise sub-inspector and a police official have been suspended, and four people involved were arrested.
The tragic incident has sparked urgent action to make nights in the city safer.
CM Dhami seeks night safety checks
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for tougher rules against nighttime violence and road rage.
Expect more police patrolling during busy hours and stricter closing times for bars and restaurants on weekends.
There's also a new verification drive for tenants and paying guest residents, plus checks on whether homestays are acquiring bar licenses, all aimed at keeping public spaces safer for everyone.