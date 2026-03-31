Retired army officer killed by stray bullet prompts Uttarakhand action India Mar 31, 2026

After a retired army officer was killed by a stray bullet during a shootout on Monday morning following a dispute at a bar the previous night, the Uttarakhand government is stepping up.

An excise sub-inspector and a police official have been suspended, and four people involved were arrested.

The tragic incident has sparked urgent action to make nights in the city safer.