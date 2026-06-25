Retired Bengaluru professor loses ₹2.05cr to 'Kanishka Scheme' scam

Professor reported fraud after bank transfers

The scammers posed as market pros, sharing stock tips and claiming their platform was registered with SEBI to look legit.

The professor sent money in multiple transactions to accounts at ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank between May and June 2026.

When he couldn't withdraw or see any returns, he realized something was off and reported it to cybercrime police.

Now there's a case under cheating laws and the Information Technology Act.