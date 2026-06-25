Retired Bengaluru professor loses ₹2.05cr to 'Kanishka Scheme' scam
India
A retired Bengaluru professor fell victim to an online trading scam after spotting a flashy social media ad for the "Kanishka Scheme," which promised returns of up to 300%, leading him to transfer ₹2.05 crore.
Professor reported fraud after bank transfers
The scammers posed as market pros, sharing stock tips and claiming their platform was registered with SEBI to look legit.
The professor sent money in multiple transactions to accounts at ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank between May and June 2026.
When he couldn't withdraw or see any returns, he realized something was off and reported it to cybercrime police.
Now there's a case under cheating laws and the Information Technology Act.