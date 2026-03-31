Retired brigadier killed, 2 officials suspended after Dehradun chase
India
A 74-year-old retired brigadier was tragically killed by a stray bullet after a brawl at a Dehradun club turned into a high-speed chase on March 30.
Police have formed seven teams to catch suspects, while also cracking down on drunk driving and bar violations.
Two officials have already been suspended for negligence.
Police arrest 4, call shooting intentional
Four men from Delhi, Bihar, and Dehradun have been arrested so far.
The violence started with a club fight and escalated when people in a Scorpio chased down another SUV (a Fortuner), ending in a crash and assault.
Police clarified this wasn't random road rage: the shooting was intentional.
The loss has sparked fresh concerns about safety and how well the city is being policed.