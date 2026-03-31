Retired brigadier killed, 2 officials suspended after Dehradun chase

Police arrest 4, call shooting intentional

Four men from Delhi, Bihar, and Dehradun have been arrested so far.

The violence started with a club fight and escalated when people in a Scorpio chased down another SUV (a Fortuner), ending in a crash and assault.

Police clarified this wasn't random road rage: the shooting was intentional.

The loss has sparked fresh concerns about safety and how well the city is being policed.