Retired bureaucrat's son R Yashovardhan nabbed in Uttarakhand 19.60L scam
A retired bureaucrat's son, R Yashovardhan, 35, was caught in Uttarakhand for pretending to be top government officers and scamming people out of ₹19.60 lakh.
He posed as IPS officers, RAW agents, and other big names to trick victims.
Police nabbed him on Mussoorie Road after complaints rolled in at Rajpur police station.
Police seize forged IDs uniforms logos
Yashovardhan targeted people like Anshul Upadhyay and Dr. Anusha, promising help with company registration and fake job offers, collecting lakhs along the way.
Police found forged ID cards, uniforms, and logos during their search.
Turns out he'd tried the UPSC exam several times but never made it; instead, he posed as a senior officer from the police and other agencies to intimidate people and engage in fraud.
Now cops are digging deeper.