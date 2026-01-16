Retired Delhi official loses ₹2.19cr to cyber scam; 5 arrested India Jan 16, 2026

A 78-year-old retired government official from Delhi was tricked out of over ₹2.19 crore by scammers posing as police, CBI, and customs officials.

The fraudsters—operating from Cambodia—used fake arrest threats, WhatsApp video calls, and constant pressure to convince him his Aadhaar was misused for money laundering.

Over nine days, they kept him under virtual house arrest and made him transfer his assets into specified/RBI-mandated accounts for "verification," with false promises that the money would be returned.