Retired Delhi Police plan Jantar Mantar protest supporting injured personnel
Retired Delhi Police officers are planning a one-day protest at Jantar Mantar on July 31, 2026.
They want to show support for police and paramilitary staff who were injured during violent clashes that broke out after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.
The group says many officers have been hurt near Jantar Mantar since July 20, which pushed them to organize this demonstration.
Hundreds injured in Jantar Mantar clashes
This new protest adds to the ongoing tension at Jantar Mantar, where student-led demonstrations have already led to violence.
More than 200 police personnel and 65 protesters have been injured so far.
Special Commissioner Anil Shukla was hospitalized after being hit during the unrest but is now stable.
With heavy security still in place and investigations underway, the city remains on alert as both sides call for attention to their cause.